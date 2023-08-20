Oh crap! There are now robots for cleaning toilets

Robots are being used everywhere from serving as waiters to assisting doctors in surgery to helping lawyers out in court. Now, they have come for our bathrooms so to speak and it may be a crappy move!

A report published on Thursday by New Atlas is highlighting a new service by a New York company called Somatic that provides a toilet-cleaning robot assisted by artificial intelligence for $1,000 per month.

An autonomous bot

The service comes with no up-front fees and the cute-looking bot is autonomous. A video released by the company and acquired by New Atlas shows the machine getting to each bathroom location in an office by using elevators and navigating complex office plans, pretty much finding its own way and doing its job without much assistance.