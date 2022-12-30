Old Christmas trees could be recycled into renewable fuels and other useful products

Releasing dangerous methane gas

In addition to being expensive, once in a landfill, each tree will release 16 kilograms (kg) of greenhouse gases, including the generation of methane gas (a substance 25 times more damaging than carbon dioxide.)

Now, new research is showcasing that this need not be the case as pine trees can be recycled. It is based on studies from 2018 that found that useful products could be made from the chemicals extracted from pine needles when processed.

The past research indicated that the chemical structure of pine needles could be broken down into a liquid product (bio-oil), which could be used in the production of sweeteners, paint, adhesives and vinegar and a solid by-product (bio-char), which could be used in other industrial chemical processes.

“One of the things that we do when reacting carbon dioxide to capture CO 2 is to use a metal to promote the reaction. This can be inefficient and expensive, so we went back to some of the work we’ve done previously with pine needles, because we realized that we could potentially use these to promote turning the carbon dioxide into formic acid,” said Dr McGregor, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at the University of Sheffield.

Pine needles an be recycled into useful products. Erika Parfenova/iStock

Generating formic acid