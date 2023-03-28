Age-old 'Origami' method is renewed to produce intricate glass shapes

The wholly contemporary approach, which can also work with 3D printing, may be used in everything from sculpture to catalysis.

Modern origami creates complex glass shapes

Graduate student Yang Xu, who works in Xie's lab at Zhejiang University, developed a method in which she combined silica nanoparticles—the primary component of glass—into a liquid that contained various substances.

"When you fold a piece of paper, the level of complexity is somewhat limited, and 3D printing is kind of slow," Xie said in the press release.

"So we wanted to see if we could combine these two techniques to take advantage of their attractive attributes. That would give us the freedom to make almost any shaped part."

A cross-linked polycaprolactone polymer, like raisins in raisin bread, was created by curing the mixture under ultraviolet radiation.

Then, using sheets of this translucent polymer combination, which has mechanical qualities akin to paper, Xu cut, folded, twisted, and tugged various shapes, including a crane, a feather, a lacy vase, and a sphere composed of entangled ribbons.

Intricate glass designs (left) can be made with origami and cutting techniques, which can be combined with 3D printing to make more complex shapes, such as a 3D lattice (right). Scale bar 1 cm. Yang Xu

When carried out at room temperature, the composite would maintain its altered shape throughout the rest of the manufacturing process. Xu found this was due to the stretching and folding process irreversibly disrupting the interface between some silica particles and the polymer matrix.