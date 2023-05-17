Oldest scaled plans have been found in Jordan and Saudia Arabia

A new study published in PLOS ONE showcases what might be the oldest architectural drawings ever found. Consisting of a series of engravings, the plans have been dated between 7- and 8-thousand years ago and depict the region's "desert kites." According to the researchers behind the study, this capability of condensing vast space onto a small, two-dimensional surface signifies a significant advancement in cognitive ability and enhances comprehension of the conception and construction of kites.

If you are unaware, "desert kites" are dry stone wall structures in Southwest Asia - including the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia, and Arabia. First discovered from the air in the 1920s, there are more than 6,000 known desert kites, varying in size from under one hundred meters to several kilometers. Typically, they have a kite shape created by converging "antennae" that lead to an enclosure, all made of dry stone walls less than one meter tall, although some variations exist.