OLEDs in phones & TVs may be used to map magnetic fields

OLEDs are one of the best display technologies in television and phones. They are super light and give out a colorful and brighter picture. They can even be wrapped around your waist.

And now, scientists in Australia claim that the OLEDs in our phones and TVs could one day be used as portable quantum sensors to image magnetic fields.

The new device architecture, developed by researchers at UNSW Sydney, allows one to measure the magnetic field electrically and optically without using lasers.

“Our findings show that OLEDs, a commercially available technology, can be used not only for displays and lighting but also for quantum sensing and magnetic field imaging by integrating a small piece of microwave electronics,” says the study's first author, Dr. Rugang Geng.