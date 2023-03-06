AI-powered fighter pilot trumps over human in aerial dogfight

The concept of using AI for piloting has been around for many decades. While this might seem straightforward when cruising at an altitude for a civilian plane, a fighter plane is a world apart. The flight dynamics for a fighter are vastly different and keep changing rapidly in contested environments. Last month, Lockheed Martin made news when its AI flew an F-16 for 17 hours. However, the Chinese researchers took their AI a few steps ahead by engaging it in a dogfight.

According to SCMP's report, the dogfight wasn't carried out using actual fighter planes but used small aircraft instead. However, AI was developed isn't aircraft specific and can be deployed on any plane going forward. A human pilot remotely controlled the non-AI plan.

How AI outmaneuvered human pilot

When the dogfight began, the human pilot moved the aircraft to gain a tactical advantage, but the AI predicted this move and ensured that it stuck close behind its opponent through its maneuvers.

Next, the human pilot dove the plane downward, hoping that the AI would follow suit and perhaps crash the aircraft. Instead of following, the AI set the plane in an ambush position and waited for the human pilot plane to pull up. Even when the human plot tried other maneuvers, the AI always came out on top, and the dogfight had to be called off.

The researchers published their findings in Acta Aeronautica et Astronautica Sinica, a Chinese peer-reviewed journal hailing it as the arrival of the era where AI is the king. That the AI does not have the same limitations as the human body, such as the effects of excess gravitational pull, also played in its favor.