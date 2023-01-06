One electric car data point may reveal a major hurdle toward adoption

The data suggests that, because people charge at home most of the time, public chargers aren't as necessary as they may seem — those owners will charge at home anyway. But electric car owners without a driveway or other reliable place to charge may find themselves sidelined, as businesses look at the data and conclude that there are diminishing returns from building lots of empty chargers.

Data from the United States' Department of Energy found in 2017 that around 63 percent of housing units have a garage or carport. The other third of Americans may find themselves left behind, and there aren't clear solutions.

"I don't know the answer, but I think it comes down to deeper relationships and better offers between the utility companies and the homeowners," Woolway told Interesting Engineering at CES 2023.

Woolway explained that this issue could mean that electric car owners without a driveway could end up paying much more than those who do. That's because people who charge at home are able to use potentially favorable energy prices from their home bills, or even solar energy generated by their own panels.

Owners without these solutions, on the other hand, have to use public chargers all the time. That means those owners will have to pay the fees decided by the operator.