One step closer to growing naturally decaffeinated coffee beans

Who doesn’t like a cold or a hot cup of joe in the morning? Probably people who have a caffeine sensitivity. But for regular drinkers of bean juice, it can spell the difference between a good day and a bad day.

Decaf iced vanilla latte! Decaf espresso! shout the Starbucks baristas as they take customers’ orders. Because coffee can lead to issues like anxiety and high blood pressure, a lot of people opt for decaffeinated options. Decaffeination removes about 97 percent of the caffeine from the coffee beans and is more expensive to produce than regular coffee, according to data from the National Coffee Association (NCA).