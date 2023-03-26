Starlink rival OneWeb sends final satellites in orbit to offer global internet

OneWeb is now ready to offer broadband to businesses and government clients in the lower 48 U.S. states in May. The firm also hopes to bring global coverage to the masses by the end of 2023, Masterson said.

“OneWeb has a strong social purpose to improve the world’s access to information. It has great talent, a compelling commercial opportunity, and is supported by committed and knowledgeable owners and investors,” says a quote by Masterson on the firm’s website.

The company was founded a decade ago by serial space entrepreneur Greg Wyler but had a difficult path. OneWeb filed for bankruptcy in March 2020 after being cut off from credit markets by the economic disturbances caused by COVID-19.

The UK government and Indian telecom tycoon Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Group then restored the firm, and it has since had better luck, attracting investment from SoftBank Group Corp., South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Systems Co. and US firm Hughes Satellite Systems Corp.

Last July, it merged with French satellite firm Eutelsat SA.

The firm now boasts $900 million in contracted revenues and has ambitious plans to break even by 2025, Masterson said. In the works is also a second wave of hundreds of extra satellites.