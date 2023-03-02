OpenAI now allows app developers to integrate ChatGPT with its API
OpenAI, the company responsible for DALL-E 2 and ChatGPT, announced in a blog on Wednesday that it’s making it easier and cheaper for developers to insert large language models into every app and site that wants them. It further added that it wouldn’t use the data of companies that use its system to train its AI model.
“ChatGPT and Whisper models are now available on our API, giving developers access to cutting-edge language (not just chat!) and speech-to-text capabilities. Through a series of system-wide optimizations, we’ve achieved 90% cost reduction for ChatGPT since December; we’re now passing through those savings to API users,” said the blog.
Faster and cost-effective results
“Developers can now use our open-source Whisper large-v2 model in the API with much faster and cost-effective results. ChatGPT API users can expect continuous model improvements and the option to choose dedicated capacity for deeper control over the models.”
The new ChatGPT API costs $0.002 per 1,000 tokens (about 750 words). There is also the option to purchase the consumer-facing ChatGPT Plus, a $20-per-month service launched in February.
There will also be ChatGPT upgrades. “Developers who use the gpt-3.5-turbo model will always get our recommended stable model, while still having the flexibility to opt for a specific model version. For example, today we’re releasing gpt-3.5-turbo-0301, which will be supported through at least June 1, and we’ll update gpt-3.5-turbo to a new stable release in April,” said OpenAI in its blog.
Whisper API
Finally, the blog discussed OpenAI’s Whisper API, a hosted version of the open-source Whisper speech-to-text model it launched in September. “We released a model, but that actually was not enough to cause the whole developer ecosystem to build around it,” OpenAI president and co-founder Greg Brockman told TechCrunch on Tuesday.
“The Whisper API is the same large model that you can get open source, but we’ve optimized to the extreme. It’s much, much faster and extremely convenient.” The transcription API will go for $0.006 per minute and work in several languages while providing translation to English.
