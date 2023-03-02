OpenAI now allows app developers to integrate ChatGPT with its API

“ChatGPT and Whisper models are now available on our API, giving developers access to cutting-edge language (not just chat!) and speech-to-text capabilities. Through a series of system-wide optimizations, we’ve achieved 90% cost reduction for ChatGPT since December; we’re now passing through those savings to API users,” said the blog.

Faster and cost-effective results

“Developers can now use our open-source Whisper large-v2 model in the API with much faster and cost-effective results. ChatGPT API users can expect continuous model improvements and the option to choose dedicated capacity for deeper control over the models.”

The new ChatGPT API costs $0.002 per 1,000 tokens (about 750 words). There is also the option to purchase the consumer-facing ChatGPT Plus, a $20-per-month service launched in February.

There will also be ChatGPT upgrades. “Developers who use the gpt-3.5-turbo model will always get our recommended stable model, while still having the flexibility to opt for a specific model version. For example, today we’re releasing gpt-3.5-turbo-0301, which will be supported through at least June 1, and we’ll update gpt-3.5-turbo to a new stable release in April,” said OpenAI in its blog.