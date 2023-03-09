OpenAI CEO invests $180 million in biotech startup to reverse aging

Altman, however, isn't following any treatment or therapies from the startup he has funded since it is still in the research phase.

Betting on Hard Tech

Many might know Altman from his days at Y Combinator, where he put his money into early-stage startups such as Pinterest, Airbnb, Stripe, and many others during the Web 2.0 era. However, he moved away from startup investing and assumed the position of CEO at OpenAI, a company he co-founded in 2015.

Altman wants to now invest his time and money in developing technologies that will positively impact humanity, something we have seen with the popularity of OpenAI's products in the past few months. He calls these areas "hard tech" since they require large investments to make scientific advances and master the technology.

Altman first got interested in anti-aging biotech during his time Y-Combinator when he came across experiments where older mice were rejuvenated by using blood from younger mice and were keen to fund startups in this space.

Although he moved away from Y-Combinator, the idea remained stuck in his head, and in 2020, he came across another paper where researchers replaced plasma in old mice with salt water and albumin and achieved a similar rejuvenation effect.

Altman contacted Betts LaCroix, once a part-time biotech partner at Y-Combinator, and asked him if we could lead a company that worked on anti-aging projects. When LaCroix agreed, Retro Biosciences was born with $180 million in funding from Altman.