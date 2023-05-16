OpenAI CEO warns Senate about AI interfering with elections

The CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman warned a Senate panel on Tuesday that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to interfere with election integrity is a "significant area of concern.”

This is according to a report by Reuters.

"I think we also need rules, guidelines, on what's expected in terms of disclosure from a company providing a model," Altman added. "I am nervous about it."

It was Altman’s first time speaking before Congress and he did not hold back going as far as to suggest that in general, the U.S. should consider severe licensing and testing requirements for the development of AI models.