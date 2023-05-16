OpenAI CEO warns Senate about AI interfering with elections

OpenAI CEO warns Senate about AI interfering with electionsThe executive said it was a "significant area of concern.”Loukia Papadopoulos| May 16, 2023 12:50 PM ESTCreated: May 16, 2023 12:50 PM ESTinnovationSam Altman.Tech Crunch/ Wikimedia Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman warned a Senate panel on Tuesday that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to interfere with election integrity is a "significant area of concern.”This is according to a report by Reuters."I think we also need rules, guidelines, on what's expected in terms of disclosure from a company providing a model," Altman added. "I am nervous about it."It was Altman’s first time speaking before Congress and he did not hold back going as far as to suggest that in general, the U.S. should consider severe licensing and testing requirements for the development of AI models. Related OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will defend AI in front of a senate committee hearing ChatGPT-like tech bigger threat than climate change, warns Godfather of AI Deep learning pioneer Geoffrey Hinton warns against rapid AI development as he quits Google Google strikes back at Microsoft with AI "experience" for search results ChatGPT radiologist? Researchers test AI model in exam, and it did quite well See Also When asked which AI should be subject to licensing, Altman replied that any model that can persuade or manipulate a person's beliefs would be an example of a "great threshold."In addition, he claimed that firms should be free to decide they do not want their data used for AI training, a notion already being discussed on Capitol Hill. Material on the public web would be fair game, however, added the executive.Finally, Altman shared that he "wouldn't say never" to advertising but that he was leaning more toward a subscription-based model.Top technology CEOs convenedAltman’s testimony was one of many at the Senate as the White House invited top technology CEOs to address AI concerns with U.S. lawmakers seeking to further the technology's advantages, while limiting its misuse. Most Popular "There's no way to put this genie in the bottle. Globally, this is exploding," said Senator Cory Booker, a lawmaker concerned with how best to regulate AI.Altman’s warnings about AI and elections come at a time when companies large and small have been competing to bring AI to market, with billions of dollars at play. But experts everywhere have warned that the technology may worsen societal harms such as prejudice and misinformation. Some have even gone so far as to speculate AI could end humanity itself.The White House is taking all these concerns seriously and convening with all relevant authorities and executives to try and ensure that the worst case scenarios do not come to pass. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You China flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseRussia confirms rare nuclear supplies shipment to China, US alarmedA professor uses geometry to solve the toughest logistical problemsThe engineer who built an airplane in his backyard is flying around Europe with his familyBill Gates: Natrium power plant, ‘next nuclear breakthrough’ might be ready by 2030Cosmic rays reveal presence of 2,500-year-old hidden underground Greek settlementHard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertA study on 10,000 kinds of Earth's minerals could help us discover extraterrestrial lifeArtemis I: Space experts tell us why NASA's mission will make historyAn expedition to the Arctic in search of the missing climate puzzle More Stories innovationDisruptive innovation: how the likes of Apple and Microsoft excel — The BlueprintAlice Cooke| 9/14/2022innovationThe art of ground engineering: Piling expert reveals buildings' hidden strengthSade Agard| 4/28/2023science'A super adventure to infinite space': How generation ships could bring us to starsMatthew S. Williams| 11/20/2022