ENGINEERING JOBS
Trending
3D ceramic printing
Hammerhead sharks
Discovery in Earth's core
Germline mutation in vertebrates
The science behind procrastination
2,500-year-old underground settlement

OpenAI CEO warns Senate about AI interfering with elections

The executive said it was a "significant area of concern.”
Loukia Papadopoulos
| May 16, 2023 12:50 PM EST
Created: May 16, 2023 12:50 PM EST
innovation
Sam Altman.jpg
Sam Altman.

Tech Crunch/ Wikimedia 

The CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman warned a Senate panel on Tuesday that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to interfere with election integrity is a "significant area of concern.”

This is according to a report by Reuters.

"I think we also need rules, guidelines, on what's expected in terms of disclosure from a company providing a model," Altman added. "I am nervous about it."

It was Altman’s first time speaking before Congress and he did not hold back going as far as to suggest that in general, the U.S. should consider severe licensing and testing requirements for the development of AI models.

Related

When asked which AI should be subject to licensing, Altman replied that any model that can persuade or manipulate a person's beliefs would be an example of a "great threshold."

In addition, he claimed that firms should be free to decide they do not want their data used for AI training, a notion already being discussed on Capitol Hill. Material on the public web would be fair game, however, added the executive.

Finally, Altman shared that he "wouldn't say never" to advertising but that he was leaning more toward a subscription-based model.

Top technology CEOs convened

Altman’s testimony was one of many at the Senate as the White House invited top technology CEOs to address AI concerns with U.S. lawmakers seeking to further the technology's advantages, while limiting its misuse. 

Most Popular

"There's no way to put this genie in the bottle. Globally, this is exploding," said Senator Cory Booker, a lawmaker concerned with how best to regulate AI.

Altman’s warnings about AI and elections come at a time when companies large and small have been competing to bring AI to market, with billions of dollars at play. But experts everywhere have warned that the technology may worsen societal harms such as prejudice and misinformation.

Some have even gone so far as to speculate AI could end humanity itself.

The White House is taking all these concerns seriously and convening with all relevant authorities and executives to try and ensure that the worst case scenarios do not come to pass.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/10/image/jpeg/FMmhKKgAG4KZXdGWpPwtKaWA9lJf2m32kXuoSzgI.webp
China flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval base
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/05/image/jpeg/rRIwugYTOfjOUTteXC1dPxQUo8YK1xoNNTb4VKZg.jpg
Russia confirms rare nuclear supplies shipment to China, US alarmed
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/ZKwJ0pWeGM/untitled-2-3.jpg
A professor uses geometry to solve the toughest logistical problems
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/15/image/jpeg/3rB6UDbv5G5linvtuigrfI4PC2N3Mka0lLffi9BJ.jpg
The engineer who built an airplane in his backyard is flying around Europe with his family
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/07/image/jpeg/BnBt8nhZEWGDTZHrkqPqrZk7qbqY3oOIl05JfhFG.jpg
Bill Gates: Natrium power plant, ‘next nuclear breakthrough’ might be ready by 2030
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/08/image/jpeg/DhrinAypHMYfomDg0dGnYCt3cKZih17mRHi712Cq.jpg
Cosmic rays reveal presence of 2,500-year-old hidden underground Greek settlement
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/12/image/jpeg/NVeA8k47X74crSlYxIu8ymYaOn25rNgvGOLSJzdB.jpg
Hard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expert
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/9lwjqq916E/untitled-1-12.jpg
A study on 10,000 kinds of Earth's minerals could help us discover extraterrestrial life
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/26/image/jpeg/1nxxLkFmhbro3YYyNqzVTxNcbPNdgcyfD3G3Ser7.jpg
Artemis I: Space experts tell us why NASA's mission will make history
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/MRw4ZzezG1/untitled-1-14.jpg
An expedition to the Arctic in search of the missing climate puzzle
More Stories
innovationDisruptive innovation: how the likes of Apple and Microsoft excel — The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 9/14/2022
innovationThe art of ground engineering: Piling expert reveals buildings' hidden strength
Sade Agard| 4/28/2023
science'A super adventure to infinite space': How generation ships could bring us to stars
Matthew S. Williams| 11/20/2022