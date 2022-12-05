ChatGPT explained: What to know about OpenAI's chatbot that has gone viral

The chatbot's website says that "the dialogue format allows ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit mistakes, question wrong premises, and turn down inappropriate requests."

Even though ChatGPT is not a new technology, many technologists have already been pleased with its ability to mimic human speech patterns and language while providing precise and timely information.

Many people have taken to social media to share their odd, sometimes amusing, and sometimes both interactions with the bot.

Cleo Abram, a video journalist, tweeted a video of her requesting the bot to “explain nuclear fusion in the style of a limerick," along with the statement, "I’m finding my biggest limitation to use it is *my* imagination!”

Another new user, Jeff Yang, asked the chatbot to “explain zero point energy but in the style of a cat.” The answer was funny and, to be honest, very creative for a complex algorithm.

Some people thought that Google might no longer be the best search engine because of how well the chatbot did early on.

How do you use OpenAI's ChatGPT?

TechCrunch managing editor Darrell Etherington said the ChatGPT search inquiries were as basic as if a user "were slacking with a colleague or interacting with a customer support agent on a website."

Etherington showed the power of the chatbot by asking a question about Pokémon and their strengths and weaknesses. “The result is exactly what I’m looking for—not a list of things that can help me find what I’m looking for if I’m willing to put in the time, which is what Google returns,” he explained.

All very interesting, but other technologists are concerned about the chatbot's potential for nefarious use. For example, in theory, it could teach someone how to build a bomb, etc.