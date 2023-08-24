OpenAI introduces fine-tuning capabilities for GPT-3.5 Turbo

US-based AI company OpenAI just released the fine-tuning API for GPT-3.5 Turbo. This gives developers more flexibility to customize models that perform better for their use cases. The company ran tests, showing that the fine-tuned versions of GPT-3.5 Turbo can surpass GPT-4's base capabilities on certain tasks.

And coming this fall for GPT-4. OpenAI said in the announcement that developers will retain full ownership of the data, not OpenAI or any other company.

fine-tuning for GPT-3.5 turbo!



(and coming this fall for GPT-4) https://t.co/G3MyaOI0x6 — Sam Altman (@sama) August 23, 2023

OpenAI released gpt-3.5-turbo in March this year as a ChatGPT model family for various non-chat uses. It’s priced at $0.002 per 1k tokens, which the AI company claims is 10 times cheaper than GPT-3.5 models.