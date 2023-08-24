OpenAI introduces fine-tuning capabilities for GPT-3.5 Turbo

OpenAI introduces fine-tuning capabilities for GPT-3.5 TurboA fine-tuned version of GPT-3.5 Turbo can outperform GPT-4, said OpenAI.Sejal Sharma| Aug 24, 2023 09:49 AM ESTCreated: Aug 24, 2023 09:49 AM ESTinnovationSam AltmanSteve Jennings/Getty Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.US-based AI company OpenAI just released the fine-tuning API for GPT-3.5 Turbo. This gives developers more flexibility to customize models that perform better for their use cases. The company ran tests, showing that the fine-tuned versions of GPT-3.5 Turbo can surpass GPT-4's base capabilities on certain tasks.And coming this fall for GPT-4. OpenAI said in the announcement that developers will retain full ownership of the data, not OpenAI or any other company.fine-tuning for GPT-3.5 turbo!(and coming this fall for GPT-4) https://t.co/G3MyaOI0x6— Sam Altman (@sama) August 23, 2023OpenAI released gpt-3.5-turbo in March this year as a ChatGPT model family for various non-chat uses. It’s priced at $0.002 per 1k tokens, which the AI company claims is 10 times cheaper than GPT-3.5 models. See Also Related ChatGPT could land OpenAI in legal face off with New York Times ChatGPT’s huge running cost is threatening OpenAI’s future OpenAI CEO Sam Altman-backed nuke energy startup to go public Empowering devs to customize models for their needsNot to be mistaken with an update, the technique of fine-tuning in large language models (LLMs) and machine learning is used to customize a pre-trained model to perform specific tasks and run it at scale. Developers will be able to leverage the data that the model has already been trained on to apply it to a particular field or task of their choice with better results."Fine-tuning is most powerful when combined with other techniques such as prompt engineering, information retrieval, and function calling," said the company.For example, a company requires a chatbot service that can reply in English and Spanish. So, they would also see a model already trained on answering prompts in English to train/fine-tune it to answer prompts in Spanish.Other uses involve copywriting for advertising, tailored customer service, generating code, and focused text summarization.Delivering a developer's askOpenAI said that ever since the release of GPT-3.5 Turbo, developers and businesses have asked for the ability to customize the model to create unique and differentiated experiences for their users.Moreover, the company has claimed that fine-tuning GPT-3.5 Turbo has allowed businesses to reduce their prompt size by up to 90 percent while maintaining performance, leading to faster API calls and reduced costs.One X user said that using a fine-tuned GPT 3.5 Turbo is 8 times the cost of generating from the base model - GPT 3.5. The user said that the developer has "to be in the “reduce prompt size by 90 percent” bucket they mention to get cost-effectiveness out of it."We tested GPT-3.5 Turbo finetuning for @metaphorsystems autoprompting and it’s pretty badass. You get near-GPT4 quality for about the same price as GPT3.5.Input tokens ~10x cost, but need ~10x fewer in the prompt.It’s slow as hell rn, but that will improve pic.twitter.com/xHuZT7qcIe— Will Bryk (@WilliamBryk) August 23, 2023“Fine-tuning with GPT-3.5-Turbo can also handle 4k tokens—double our previous fine-tuned models,” said OpenAI. GPT-3.5-Turbo prices, as published by OpenAI, are $0.0080 per 1K tokens for training, $0.0120 per 1K tokens for input usage, and $0.0120 per 1K tokens for output usage.Other models with OpenAI available for fine-tuning are babbage-002 and davinci-002, the pricing for which can be found here.For more on fine-tuning GPT-3.5-Turbo, see OpenAI’s help guides here. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Earth's retreating glaciers are creating huge alien ecosystemsPairing of electrons in an artificial atom leads to a breakthroughIs deep sea mining worth it?IBM unveils an analog AI chip that works like a human brainAI and robots might be the future of battery developmentGalactic bubbles reveal new clues about the formation of the Milky WayWhy do matter and the universe exist at all? Scientists get closer to the answerAcrocyanosis, a rare and shocking symptom of long COVIDLow-light photovoltaic cell aims to replace disposable batteriesNew study challenges Einstein and Newton's theories of gravity Job Board