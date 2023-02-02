OpenAI launches ChatGPT Plus at $20 per month: what to know

ChatGPT, launched in November last year, is an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that provides conversational responses to user queries. From questions about deep science to poetry, the chatbot seems to have mastered them all and provides responses that have vowed its over a million users.

Such has been the popularity of the chatbot; users have often found it hard to access the service during peak times. While Microsoft, one of the investors in the development of the technology, plans to give enterprise access to the chatbot through its Azure OpenAI services, individual users can avail of premium access directly with Open AI through its now-launched subscription plan.

What does ChatGPT Plus have to offer?

ChatGPT was launched in November as a research preview so that OpenAI could learn about the system's strengths and weaknesses and seek feedback from users, the company said in its press release.

Feedback received from its millions of users has helped OpenAI improve the chatbot through multiple updates. As users look to deploy ChatGPT for a variety of purposes ranging from brainstorming ideas to creating content or writing code, OpenAI is looking to generate some revenue from these attempts by offering premium access at $20 a month.

For the fee, a user can expect public access to ChatGPT even during peak times. So, no more messages about how the chatbot is at capacity or having to hold on to your query until the network congestion eases.