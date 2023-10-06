Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

OpenAI may produce the hottest commodity in tech: AI chips

OpenAI is reportedly taking the chip shortage situation into its own hands as it looks into making an in-house AI chip.
Sejal Sharma
Oct 06, 2023
Created: Oct 06, 2023 06:35 AM EST
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Companies need powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) to power artificial intelligence systems. But it’s been incredibly difficult for firms invested in AI to get their hands on these chips as only a handful of semiconductor companies make them.

One of the biggest companies invested in AI is OpenAI, the father of ChatGPT. Reportedly, the company is taking matters into its own hands and is looking into making an in-house AI chip. The company may also be mulling over the acquisition of a chip company so that it has a steady supply of custom chips, as per a report by Reuters.

Chip market dominated by NVIDIA

Currently, OpenAI, like many of its competitors, is using AI chips developed by NVIDIA – namely A100 and H100, which produce one of the most in-demand chips for the industry. OpenAI is GPU-rich, which, as Dyan Patel explains in his blog, is a company that has access to large amounts of computing power.

ChatGPT is one of OpenAI's most successful AI products and runs on 10,000 NVIDIA’s high-end GPUs. These computing chips are expensive. In fact, NVIDIA and AMD have increased the prices of some of their chips and graphic cards over the last year.

OpenAI bleeding money powering AI software

That’s a lot of money flowing out of OpenAI. According to the Reuters report, each query in ChatGPT costs OpenAI roughly 4 cents, according to Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon. If ChatGPT were to grow its queries to a 10th of the scale of Google search, OpenAI would be required to cough up roughly $48.1 billion to buy the necessary GPUs and then about $16 billion worth of chips a year to keep operational. So, it makes sense for the company to produce these chips in-house.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has addressed the GPU shortage many times in the recent past. In a now archived blog post by Raza Habib, the CEO of London-based AI firm Humanloop, Altman addressed the slow speed of the API and reliability issues faced by OpenAI’s customers. He explained that most of the issue was a result of GPU shortages.

Habib also wrote that Altman’s roadmap for the company included a cheaper and faster GPT-4. “OpenAI’s aim is to drive “the cost of intelligence” down as far as possible and so they will work hard to continue to reduce the cost of the APIs over time,” said Habib.

Speaking to people familiar with the company’s plans, Reuters also reported that OpenAI may acquire a chipmaker firm, just like Amazon did with Annapurna Labs in 2015.

However, according to a report by The Information, OpenAI may be doing more than just thinking about building AI chips. It might just go full-fledged into hardware products. The report says that Altman has met with the former chief design officer at Apple, Jony Ive, to build an iPhone-like device.

Interestingly, SoftBank CEO and investor Masayoshi Son may be looking to invest $1 billion in OpenAI to build this product dubbed as the ‘iPhone of AI.’

Interesting Engineering reached out to OpenAI for a comment. This article will be updated as and when we receive a response.

