OpenAI may produce the hottest commodity in tech: AI chips

Companies need powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) to power artificial intelligence systems. But it’s been incredibly difficult for firms invested in AI to get their hands on these chips as only a handful of semiconductor companies make them.

One of the biggest companies invested in AI is OpenAI, the father of ChatGPT. Reportedly, the company is taking matters into its own hands and is looking into making an in-house AI chip. The company may also be mulling over the acquisition of a chip company so that it has a steady supply of custom chips, as per a report by Reuters.