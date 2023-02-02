OpenAI, Microsoft reportedly ready to hit Google engines with Bing

People familiar with the matter highlighted that the critical difference between ChatGPT and GPT-4 is speed, with the latter being quicker in responding to queries and providing more detailed and humanlike responses.

New competition in internet search

If all goes to plan, the development will trigger new competition in internet search, which Google primarily dominates. Bing would soon be able to provide users with humanlike answers, as opposed to just a list of links that Google currently does.

OpenAI is further planning to launch a mobile ChatGPT app- currently only a web version of ChatGPT- and test a new feature in its Dall-E image-generating software that would create videos with the help of artificial intelligence.

The Information first reported Microsoft’s plans to use OpenAI’s underlying technology on Jan .03. The article noted that the company was aiming to get a return on its $1 billion investment in OpenAI.

In May 2020, Microsoft announced that it had built “one of the top five publicly disclosed supercomputers in the world” in partnership and exclusively for OpenAI. This supercomputer, said the firm, would be used to train “extremely large artificial intelligence models.”

Could this new search engine be what the company was working towards all this time?

Just last week, Microsoft extended its partnership with OpenAI with a “multi-year, multi-billion-dollar” investment, according to a blog post by the firm.