Trending
ChatGPT Plus
XQ-58A Valkyrie
Neanderthal
Green comet
ChatGPT
Chainsaws
Uses of ChatGPT

OpenAI, Microsoft reportedly ready to hit Google engines with Bing

A move could see Bing using GPT-4 for quicker, more humanlike answers.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Feb 02, 2023 12:24 PM EST
Created: Feb 02, 2023 12:24 PM EST
innovation
Microsoft- OpenAI- Bing
Microsoft- OpenAI- Bing

NurPhoto/Getty Images 

Microsoft is reportedly working on integrating a faster version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, known as GPT-4, into Bing in the coming weeks, according to a new report from Semafor published Wednesday (Feb .01). The move would see Bing using GPT-4 to answer search queries ultimately making the search engine more competitive with Google.

People familiar with the matter highlighted that the critical difference between ChatGPT and GPT-4 is speed, with the latter being quicker in responding to queries and providing more detailed and humanlike responses.

New competition in internet search

If all goes to plan, the development will trigger new competition in internet search, which Google primarily dominates. Bing would soon be able to provide users with humanlike answers, as opposed to just a list of links that Google currently does.

OpenAI is further planning to launch a mobile ChatGPT app- currently only a web version of ChatGPT- and test a new feature in its Dall-E image-generating software that would create videos with the help of artificial intelligence.

The Information first reported Microsoft’s plans to use OpenAI’s underlying technology on Jan .03. The article noted that the company was aiming to get a return on its $1 billion investment in OpenAI.

In May 2020, Microsoft announced that it had built “one of the top five publicly disclosed supercomputers in the world” in partnership and exclusively for OpenAI. This supercomputer, said the firm,  would be used to train “extremely large artificial intelligence models.”

Could this new search engine be what the company was working towards all this time?

Just last week, Microsoft extended its partnership with OpenAI with a “multi-year, multi-billion-dollar” investment, according to a blog post by the firm.

Most Popular

At the time, Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, said, “We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform.”  

“In this next phase of our partnership, developers, and organizations across industries will have access to the best AI infrastructure, models, and toolchain with Azure to build and run their applications.”

Commercializing AI technologies

The blog added that the agreement would enable each of the firms to commercialize the resulting advanced AI technologies independently.

“The past three years of our partnership have been great,” added at the time Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. 

“Microsoft shares our values, and we are excited to continue our independent research and work toward creating advanced AI that benefits everyone.”

However, as much as Bing’s incorporation of GPT-4 would challenge Google’s current dominance over internet search, Microsoft has allegedly said it won’t launch a ChatGPT competitor. At the same time, Google executives have also been reported to have told employees that they don’t think chatbots are ready to replace search.

For You
innovationie-premium
How Oracle's test smart city may pioneer bold ideas for construction

From climbing robots and AI to virtual construction worlds, Interesting Engineering visited Oracle's UK lab to explore the future of construction tech.

Sade Agard | 1/24/2023
A 23-year-old product designer invents a new kind of table that generates electricity
innovationpremiumA 23-year-old product designer invents a new kind of table that generates electricity
Deena Theresa| 8/19/2022
Disruptive innovation: how the likes of Apple and Microsoft excel — The Blueprint
innovationpremiumDisruptive innovation: how the likes of Apple and Microsoft excel — The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 9/14/2022
More Stories
innovation
ChatGPT creator OpenAI is bringing new features to Microsoft Teams
Loukia Papadopoulos| 2/2/2023
innovation
Clean energy breakthrough produces hydrogen from sea water for cheap
Jijo Malayil| 2/2/2023
innovation
SpaceX's Falcon 9 has now launched 200 times ahead of Starship debut
Chris Young| 2/2/2023