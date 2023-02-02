OpenAI, Microsoft reportedly ready to hit Google engines with Bing
Microsoft is reportedly working on integrating a faster version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, known as GPT-4, into Bing in the coming weeks, according to a new report from Semafor published Wednesday (Feb .01). The move would see Bing using GPT-4 to answer search queries ultimately making the search engine more competitive with Google.
People familiar with the matter highlighted that the critical difference between ChatGPT and GPT-4 is speed, with the latter being quicker in responding to queries and providing more detailed and humanlike responses.
New competition in internet search
If all goes to plan, the development will trigger new competition in internet search, which Google primarily dominates. Bing would soon be able to provide users with humanlike answers, as opposed to just a list of links that Google currently does.
OpenAI is further planning to launch a mobile ChatGPT app- currently only a web version of ChatGPT- and test a new feature in its Dall-E image-generating software that would create videos with the help of artificial intelligence.
The Information first reported Microsoft’s plans to use OpenAI’s underlying technology on Jan .03. The article noted that the company was aiming to get a return on its $1 billion investment in OpenAI.
We are happy to announce the next phase of our partnership with Microsoft: https://t.co/mqx3ZJNGfL— OpenAI (@OpenAI) January 23, 2023
In May 2020, Microsoft announced that it had built “one of the top five publicly disclosed supercomputers in the world” in partnership and exclusively for OpenAI. This supercomputer, said the firm, would be used to train “extremely large artificial intelligence models.”
Could this new search engine be what the company was working towards all this time?
Just last week, Microsoft extended its partnership with OpenAI with a “multi-year, multi-billion-dollar” investment, according to a blog post by the firm.
At the time, Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, said, “We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform.”
“In this next phase of our partnership, developers, and organizations across industries will have access to the best AI infrastructure, models, and toolchain with Azure to build and run their applications.”
Commercializing AI technologies
The blog added that the agreement would enable each of the firms to commercialize the resulting advanced AI technologies independently.
“The past three years of our partnership have been great,” added at the time Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.
“Microsoft shares our values, and we are excited to continue our independent research and work toward creating advanced AI that benefits everyone.”
However, as much as Bing’s incorporation of GPT-4 would challenge Google’s current dominance over internet search, Microsoft has allegedly said it won’t launch a ChatGPT competitor. At the same time, Google executives have also been reported to have told employees that they don’t think chatbots are ready to replace search.
