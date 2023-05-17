OpenAI to soon release a new open-source AI model

OpenAI to soon release a new open-source AI modelThe move is a significant development in the world of artificial intelligence.Sejal Sharma| May 17, 2023 07:32 AM ESTCreated: May 17, 2023 07:32 AM ESTinnovationOpenAI CEO Sam Altman (left), OpenAI logo (right)1, 2 Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In what seems like a response to the growing competition in the open-source large language model (LLM) space, OpenAI will soon release a new open-source AI model to the public, reported The Information.OpenAI hasn’t come up with an open-source model since 2019, and although the news is exciting, it might not be as sophisticated or in direct competition with its proprietary model GPT.The report further said that OpenAI’s $27 billion private valuation depends on a future in which the most sophisticated AI for commercial purposes isn’t open source.The move marks a shift towards accessible AI developmentPressure is also mounting from its rival Meta, which released a bunch of open-source models in February. OpenAI’s move marks a significant shift towards a more democratic development in the world of AI, as more developers choose to opt for free models. Related OpenAI CEO warns Senate about AI interfering with elections Google strikes back at Microsoft with AI "experience" for search results Deep learning pioneer Geoffrey Hinton warns against rapid AI development as he quits Google See Also Ever since the launch of the AI chatbot ChatGPT, a deep learning model which allows one to have human-like conversations with a bot, there has been an explosion of interest in generative AI. Microsoft invested billions of dollars in OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, which paved the way for more competition with its rival, Google, which recently released a plethora of AI advancements in its i/o conference.In the long run, it would be interesting to see how open-source models fare in comparison to proprietary models. However, the proponents and critics of AI are discussing a much larger question today. Most Popular Concerns over AI – misinformation and securityYesterday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman appeared before a U.S. Senate panel to discuss the risks and limitations posed by AI in a larger context. Altman was asked to give his views on if AI should be subject to licensing, and he said a model that can persuade or manipulate a person's beliefs would be an example of a "great threshold."In addition, he said that firms should have the freedom to say that they do not want their data used for AI training. However, material on the public web would be fair game, added the executive.OpenAI has previously published open-source models like Point-E, Whisper, Jukebox, and CLIP. Whether its new open-source model will be better than its competitors remains to be seen.HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Could seaweed bricks provide the key to more sustainable construction at sea?Dinosaurs kept warm — and accidentally survived a mass-extinction eventBill Gates: Natrium power plant, ‘next nuclear breakthrough’ might be ready by 2030Hard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertChina flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseA breakthrough study reveals that food allergies can be reversed in miceChinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launchBreakthroughs in genomics show that 'junk' DNA is incredibly importantCosmic rays reveal presence of 2,500-year-old hidden underground Greek settlementSWOT: Expert reveals how radar tech will track Earth's water pulse like never before More Stories innovationAn American non-profit organization built the first 3D-printed school in MadagascarDeena Theresa| 8/10/2022innovationThe art of ground engineering: Piling expert reveals buildings' hidden strengthSade Agard| 4/28/2023innovationTransparent solar panels will soon become a window of energy and light in your homeAmeya Paleja| 11/5/2022