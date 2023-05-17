OpenAI to soon release a new open-source AI model

In what seems like a response to the growing competition in the open-source large language model (LLM) space, OpenAI will soon release a new open-source AI model to the public, reported The Information.

OpenAI hasn’t come up with an open-source model since 2019, and although the news is exciting, it might not be as sophisticated or in direct competition with its proprietary model GPT.

The report further said that OpenAI’s $27 billion private valuation depends on a future in which the most sophisticated AI for commercial purposes isn’t open source.

The move marks a shift towards accessible AI development

Pressure is also mounting from its rival Meta, which released a bunch of open-source models in February. OpenAI’s move marks a significant shift towards a more democratic development in the world of AI, as more developers choose to opt for free models.