OpenAI's founder wants your iris to vouch for who you are

With this day and age raising questions of whether someone is human or a neural network, questions just as important as whether someone is who they claim to be, Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of ChatGPT parent OpenAI, with possibly more insight into AI’s capabilities than us mere mortals, calls upon the world to sign up for his new company, Worldcoin.

The company- founded in 2020- debuted its much-hyped and anticipated World ID verification program last week and opened the waitlist for interested developers to incorporate World ID into their apps.

In basic terms, World ID helps verify identity by either verifying your phone number or via "the Orb". What is the Orb, you ask? Oh, it’s this giant eyeball-looking battery-powered iris-scanning device available at Worldcoin operator locations.

The Orb looks at your iris, then processes this scan locally on the device, and spits out a numeric hash representative of the texture of your iris. The actual scan is then deleted from the Orb. This hashed ID code can be used to prove the user’s identity through Worldcoin’s app and anonymously so.

Availability of the Orb is currently limited to Argentina, Chile, India, Kenya, Portugal, and Spain, according to a press release by Worldcoin.