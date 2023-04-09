OpenAI's GPT-4: How is it different from its predecessor GPT-3.5?

According to OpenAI’s technical report, GPT-4 has shown human-level performance in academic and professional settings, which includes passing the bar exam, with scores in the top 10% of test takers. Like its predecessors, GPT-4 is based on the Transformer architecture but has improved performance in understanding the nuances of language, including its content, tone, and meaning.

OpenAI Co-Founder Greg Brockman showcasing GPT-4

One of the most impressive feats of GPT-4 is its ability to understand and follow user intent. This may have significant implications in many sectors, including finance, healthcare, education, etc. Additionally, its advanced NLP capabilities could lead to the development of more efficient and accurate virtual assistants, such as chatbots.

In this article, we will focus on understanding the main differences between GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 in terms of performance and training. We will also take a look at GPT-4's release and which industries are most likely to benefit from it.

GPT 3.5: What are its capabilities?

In 2022, OpenAI released ChatGPT based on the GPT-3.5 series. This is a series of models that have been trained on a blend of text and code, with the data or information being used dating to before September 2021.

GPT stands for generative pre-trained transformer and is a language model that uses neural networks to generate human-like text. The largest model in GPT-3.5 has 175 billion parameters (the training data used is referred to as the ‘parameters’) which give the model its high accuracy compared to its predecessors. ChatGPT is capable of language translation, writing various types of creative content, and answering user questions in an informative way.

OpenAI's ChatGPT is built on their GPT-3.5 series OpenAI/Wikimedia Commons

The output from ChatGPT is of very high quality, often making it difficult to distinguish between human and machine-generated text. Among other things, ChatGPT has been used to generate news articles, write poems, and create chatbots that can hold conversations with humans. Since its launch, ChatGPT has surprised users with its powerful technology with a variety of applications in many fields.

A brief overview of GPT-4 and its capabilities

Similar to its predecessors, GPT-4 is a language model capable of generating human-like responses. The exact architecture of GPT-4 and the amount of training data used with the model have not been revealed by OpenAI. According to their report, GPT-4 can accept input in the form of images and text and provide responses accordingly.