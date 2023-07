British director Christopher Nolan, who recreated a nuclear bomb explosion using practical effects for his new movie 'Oppenheimer', cautioned that we could be approaching a similar existential threat with the development of artificial intelligence.

The movie 'Oppenheimer', releasing July 21, charts a pivotal moment in the life of Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist who played a pivotal role in the Manhattan Project. He is often cited as the "father of the atomic bomb".

During a panel following a preview screen of his new movie, Variety reports, Nolan drew parallels between Oppenheimer's creation and the development of AI today.