Oppo joins 1-inch sensor club, unveils phone with ferris wheel-like camera

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has introduced a 1-inch camera sensor equipped phone with the launch of the Find X6 Pro that also boasts a 510-ppi OLED display with an adaptive refresh, Snapdragon processing, and a fast-charging battery.

This is according to a report by New Atlas published Tuesday.

The phone is further complemented by a triple camera that features Hasselblad color optimization chops plus image-specific MariSilicon X neural processing.