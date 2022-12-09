Optical computers run a million times faster than conventional computers, study reveals

This was revealed in a study at AALTO University and published in the journal Science Advances.

Next generation computing needs

In order to meet next generation data processing needs, like AI dataset evaluation, and algorithm inference sourcing, the logic gates in computing need to run much faster.

Much of the development encouraging faster process times is from the enormous datasets from the Internet of Things. The ever increasing amounts of data from sensor sources and the algorithms associated with collecting, evaluating and then making inferences from the data need compute speeds many times what they are now.

New optical logic gates

A new optic chirality logic gates designed and developed by a team of scientists at AALTO University are being run at about a million times faster than previous logic gates.

This extremely fast processing uses circularly polarized light instead of an electrical signal. The process depends a great deal on the handedness of the circularly polarized beam, through a crystal material that is sensitive to the beam of light.

The handedness determine the logic gate

The handedness of a light beam is determined by the shape of the crystal it is passing through. It bends either to one side or the other, right handed or left handed. In optic chirality logic gates, the direction of the beam's handedness, right or left, determines the logic function. The main building block for optical logic gates is one type of handedness (XNOR). From there all other logic gates are built by adding filters.