Oracle's new 'mini smart city' is revolutionizing your work commute- here's how
From robot dogs to AI and drones, multinational computer technology company Oracle is building a network of 'mini smart cities.' Included in their plans is a 30-year-old train repurposed to model taking you to any destination - and yes, that could be Mars.
The 'Innovation Industry Labs', as they are called, provide a means for multiple industries to physically test transformative technologies as solutions to the toughest sustainability challenges.