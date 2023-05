Amid escalating global demands for environmental sustainability and greener supply chains, Orbex, a leading metals recycler and processor, has launched the world's maiden marketplace for authenticated recycled metals.

The platform is backed by SA Recycling, one of North America's biggest recovered ferrous metal suppliers.

The recycled metals market is forecasted to overshadow primary metals in the next two decades, with an anticipated market value of around $500 billion by the end of 2024.

The recycling industry manages to repurpose 400 million tons of metal annually, yet the need for a globally accepted, standardized authentication system has posed hurdles for businesses. It has hampered accurate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting and made it challenging to bolster the value of high-quality secondary metals.