Organic solar cells help plants in greenhouses grow better, finds study

The method allows for the dual use of the available land and allows for the generation of solar-based energy along with agriculture. The field is still in its infancy, and further innovations are needed to make it mainstream. Organic solar cells could be one such innovation.

Making solar cells from organic components

Conventionally, solar cells are made from inorganic substances such as silicon that do not decay easily and are considered one of the future problems humanity will have to deal with in a few decades.

A research team led by Yang Yang, a material scientist at UCLA, turned to organic materials, i.e., those having carbon as one of the components to make solar cells instead. This method, however, has a drawback in that incident sunlight causes oxidation of the organic components, leading to their decay and significantly dropping their efficiency.

Yang and his team turned to another naturally occurring material, L-glutathione, to add a layer to the organic solar cells to overcome this. Sold as an over-the-counter, antioxidant dietary supplement, the L-glutathione layer prevented the materials from undergoing oxidation and maintained their efficiency, even after 1,000 hours of continuous use.

Agrivoltaics allows dual use of available land PavloBaliukh/ iStock

To test their semi-transparent organic solar cells, the researcher used them in small greenhouse prototypes where they also grew crops like wheat, mung beans, and broccoli. To demonstrate the efficiency of the cells, the researchers used a control greenhouse prototype that used inorganic or conventional solar cells. The researchers found that the crops in the greenhouse with organic solar cells grew more than those in the regular greenhouse.