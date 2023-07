As a little girl growing up in Seoul, Korea and then upstate New York, inventor Alice Min Soo Chun spent days with her mother learning origami and how a simple fold could become structured.

She went on to study Architecture at Penn State and earned her Masters at the University of Pennsylvania.

Following emerging trends for smarter, lighter and more sustainable manufacturing, Min Soo Chun began experimenting with solar panels sewn to fabric in a bid to harness solar power for use with softer and more malleable materials.

She became focused on clean energy and solar technology in particular, when her son was diagnosed with asthma. It was while teaching as a Professor of Architecture and Material Technology at Columbia University that she created early prototypes of solar lights, with the help of her students.