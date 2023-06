Origami has been driving innovations, paving the way for developing cutting-edge tech solutions.

Sego Innovations, a Utah-based start-up, is currently working on developing a packable solar charger for travel reasons.

The company highlighted that this renewable off-grid power system's key specifications include ultra-portability, the ability to be put up anywhere, and efficiency. Sego panel’s estimated weight is around 3 lb (1.4 kg).

Its origami-based solar panel design allows it to fit neatly into a backpack, duffel bag, cargo box, or suitcase and beneath the front car seat.

“Origami, the art of folding paper into intricate shapes and patterns, provides engineers with techniques to create structures that are ultra-compact, strong and stable, yet light and flexible, which is ideal for applications in space or medical devices,” mentions the company’s website.