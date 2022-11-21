NASA's Orion spacecraft flew within 81 miles of the moon, and will soon break a massive record

The OPF allowed Orion to leverage the moon's gravity to sling itself around our closest neighbor and toward the DRO. In four days' time, NASA also aims to perform a second burn to insert itself into DRO.

Orion approaches historic milestone

Orion, designed by the European Space Agency (ESA) in collaboration with NASA, is five days into its mission and is just a few days away from breaking a massive space record.

If all goes to plan, on Nov.28, 13 days into the Artemis I mission, Orion will break the record for the farthest-ever distance traveled by a human-rated spacecraft by traveling almost 300,000 miles (483,000 km) from Earth. It will beat the previous record set by NASA's Apollo 13 mission by approximately 30,000 miles (48,300 km).

In a press briefing last week, Orion Vehicle Integration Manager Jim Geffre said the spacecraft is functioning very well in space, stating that "all of the systems are exceeding expectations from a performance standpoint."

The Artemis I mission will conclude when the Orion spacecraft lands in the Pacific Ocean on December 11. Orion will travel at approximately 25,000 mph (40,000 km/h) while reentering Earth's atmosphere. The re-entry will put Orion's heat shields to the test as the spacecraft will reach temperatures up to 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,750 degrees Celsius) before parachutes deploy to slow it down before it splashes into the ocean and draws an end to NASA's ambitious moon mission. The end of Artemis I will pave the way for an exciting new era of human spaceflight that will help humans go back to the moon, Mars, and beyond.