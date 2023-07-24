OSIRIS-REx: NASA rehearses historic asteroid sample recovery mission

On September 24, NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is due to return a sample of asteroid Bennu to Earth.

The recovery team will have to act fast.

The capsule carrying the sample will perform a parachute-assisted landing within a 37-mile by 9-mile (59 km by 15 km) ellipse in the Utah desert. It must be recovered quickly to avoid Earth contaminants entering the capsule and spoiling the sample.

With this in mind, the OSIRIS-REx mission team performed a comprehensive rehearsal of the recovery of their spacecraft's asteroid sample on July 18-20.

Rehearsing an asteroid sample recovery

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft landed on asteroid Bennu three years ago and collected a sample from its rocky surface. It is now in the final stretch of its return journey and the team behind the recovery are undergoing final preparations, a NASA blog post reveals.