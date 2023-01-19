People appear to have fallen out of love with plant-based meat

But while plant-based meat, like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, has been gaining popularity recently, many are now questioning its viability, with others going so far as to label it a fad.

However, others believe that plant-based meat is here to stay and will continue to gain market share as more people become aware of reducing meat consumption's environmental and health benefits.

In the past few years, the market for plant-based meat has grown a lot, and some experts think it will continue to grow in the years to come. This growth is due to several things, such as more people wanting plant-based options, improvements in the taste and texture of plant-based meat products, and more people becoming aware of the environmental and health benefits of eating less meat.

Also, big food companies like Tyson, Nestle, and Unilever have put money into plant-based alternatives to meat, and some fast food chains have started to offer plant-based meat options.

Others also claim plant-based meat to be healthier and more environmentally friendly than beef, pork, and other animal meats. For example, Unilever Food Solutions says that meat from vegetables uses less water and land than raising cattle.

Plant-based meats contain a lot of additives

However, like anything, there are no solutions, only compromises.

Plant-based meat products usually have a lot of different ingredients, such as plant-based proteins like soy or pea protein, binders, flavors, and other additives that help them taste and feel like meat. These include, but are not limited to: -

Carrageenan: a thickener and stabilizer derived from red algae.

Methylcellulose: a thickener and emulsifier derived from plant fibers.

Yeast extract: a flavor enhancer that can give plant-based meat products a "savory" taste.

Pea protein isolate

Soy protein isolate

Rice protein

Tapioca starch

Beet juice extract

Salt

Spices and herbs

In fact, according to Bloomberg's research, many consumers were shocked by some of the additives, especially the amount of salt added to these products. Doctors are also quick to advise their patients that such products are "heavily processed," so they should be eaten sparingly and as part of a healthy diet.