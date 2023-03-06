New pancake-sized flat metalens is powerful enough to image the moon

The curvature of camera lenses means that imaging systems must be adapted to that curvature. Smartphones, for example, require a relatively large protrusion for their cameras.

Though more research is required, the new findings, published in Nano Letters, could be the first step toward completely flat mass-produced camera lenses.

A pancake-like lens

As stated in the press release, scientists had developed metalenses before, though none as large as this new version which was built using a novel technique. The new model is eight centimeters in diameter, or about four inches wide, meaning it is large enough for a telescope.

"Traditional camera or telescope lenses have a curved surface of varying thickness, where you have a bump in the middle and thinner edges, which causes the lens to be bulky and heavy," explained co-author Xingjie Ni, associate professor of electrical engineering and computer science at Penn State. "Metalenses use nano-structures on the lens instead of curvature to contour light, which allows them to lay flat."

Metalenses are typically made using electron beam lithography, where a focused beam of electrons is scanned onto a piece of glass to create antenna-like patterns. However, the scanning process is time-consuming and has low throughput, limiting the resulting lens's size.

To overcome this problem, the research team adapted a fabrication method known as deep ultraviolet (DUV) photolithography, which is typically used to produce computer chips.

"DUV photolithography is a high-throughput and high-yield process that can produce many computer chips within seconds," Ni said. "We found this to be a good fabrication method for metalenses because it allows for much larger pattern sizes while still maintaining small details, which allows the lens to work effectively."