A new pangolin-inspired tiny robot may enter difficult-to-reach human body areas to perform minimally invasive medical procedures.

Engineers from the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems in Stuttgart, Germany, created this soft, shape-morphing robot prototype.

The untethered robot could perform on-demand biomedical heating applications in remote parts of the human body, like the stomach and small intestine.

This small robot will enable medical operations that are safe and less intrusive in the future.

Magnetic fields for heating

Though pangolin skin is usually covered with hard and rigid scales, these mammals can still move freely and unfettered by overlapping structures of the scales.

Similarly, this new robot rolls inside the human body using an overlapping scale design and shape-morphing abilities. The overlapping scale characteristic of the robot was created by laser cutting a metal sheet into scaled patterns.