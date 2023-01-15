Paralyzed patients effectively control computer in a historic trial

The results indicated that it is possible and safe to use the neuroprosthesis device to transmit neural signals from inside a blood vessel in the brain over a long-term period without any serious side effects.

The SWITCH study

Called the Stentrode With Thought-Controlled Digital Switch (SWITCH) study, the research marks the first-in-human study of its kind that followed the evolution of four patients implanted with Synchron’s Stentrode through a period of 12 months.

Throughout that time, no clots surfaced, and the device did not migrate from its original positioning. In addition, the signal quality remained stable with no evidence of deterioration.

Perhaps more impressively, all four participants were able to control a personal computing device with the brain-computer interface to perform such activities as texting, emailing, personal finance, online shopping, and communication of care needs.

Paper published in @JAMANeuro today, reporting on long term (12 month) data in the first four stentrode BCI participants in @UniMelb @TheRMH. These participants were inspiring to us. We are learning and improving everyday. ❤️❤️ @synchroninc https://t.co/LdZ9hLBx5C pic.twitter.com/zySp8khtwr — Thomas Oxley (@tomoxl) January 10, 2023

The procedures were performed in a neurointerventional angiography suite.

“We carefully conducted this first-in-human study with a primary focus on safety. The patients all tolerated the procedure well and were typically discharged home within 48 hours,” said in the statement Professor Peter Mitchell, Director of Neurointervention at Royal Melbourne Hospital.