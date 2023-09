In an effort to reach net zero, scientists are looking for cost-effective ways to retain current technologies effectively. While the focus has been to develop innovations to support sustainable projects, a new innovation aims to improve methods that prevent damage to PVs.

Photovoltaic systems have a tendency to suffer damage in harsh weather conditions; for instance, northern regions with lots of snow suffer annual energy losses ranging from five percent to 15 percent.

The challenges of maintaining these photovoltaic systems involve high costs, which has proved ineffective to date.

Passive snow removal method

However, a team of researchers from the University of Toledo in the United States invented a form of novel strip called Snow-Free Solar that can passively remove snow from solar panels and keep them functioning through the winter months.