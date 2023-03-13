Pastor ChatGPT delivers fine sermons but 'is no 'real preacher'

You heard it right. Axios reported that religious leaders are trying their hand at ChatGPT for sermon writing. They've unanimously agreed that the chatbot can do a mean job collating poignant Bible verses and relevant thoughts from religious texts.

They've also acknowledged that ChatGPT could be essentially helpful in helping with more routine and repetitive tasks, thereby allowing religious leaders to spend more time with spiritual counseling.

"It's really impressive — it's kind of amazing," Ken Sundet Jones, a Lutheran pastor and theology professor in Des Moines who asked ChatGPT to "Preach about the raising of Lazarus in John 11", told Axios.

"Pastor ChatGPT is new on the scene and offers a novel approach in which I don’t have to actually speak to a flesh-and-blood professional pietist/religious leader or risk falling asleep to the tune of their pulpiteering. I can consult the artificial intelligence that has access to the whole of the world’s knowledge via the internet," Jones wrote.

Pastor ChatGPT 'a bit of a didactic bore'

However, the pastor noted that the chatbot lacked compassion or empathy. "A.I. can’t make the proclamatory move that delivers God’s word in a way that is specifically for me. It can’t make the leap from second to first-order discourse, from talking about a topic to delivering a word that actually bestows love, mercy, and new life," Jones wrote.