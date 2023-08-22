Patient's own stem cells heal cornea damage using new method

Scientists developed the cultivated autologous limbal epithelial cells (CALEC) procedure to treat unilateral limbal stem cell (LSC) deficiency.

Past research explains that LSC deficiency often leads to cloudy corneas caused by stem cell damage leaving impaired vision. Furthermore, injuries or diseases damage these cells, causing additional vision problems.

A team of scientists from Mass Eye and Ear, a member of Mass General Brigham, are addressing this medical condition and found a possibly effective solution to repair cornea damage.

CALEC procedure findings

They developed a technique called – cultivated autologous limbal epithelial cell transplantation (CALEC) that used the patient's own stem cells from the healthy eye and successfully repaired the cornea surface in the affected eye.