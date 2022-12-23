Patriot Missile Defense System: America's most advanced air defense equipment

What is the Patriot Missile Defense System?

Built by Raytheon Technologies Corp, Patriot stands for Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target, is a surface-to-air-missile system designed to counter aerial threats. It was first deployed in 1991 during the Gulf War, where batteries of the system were deployed to protect regions in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Israel.

The system consisting of a powerful radar, control station, power generator, and launch stations, is mobile and has a range of nearly 100 miles (160 km). A system battery can consist of up to eight launchers, each capable of holding between 4-16 missiles.

The Patriot missile system during deployment Raytheon

The Patriot system primarily uses two types of missiles: the PAC-2 interceptor, which has a blast fragmentation warhead, and the PAC-3, which uses hit-to-kill technology.

How much does it cost?

According to estimates from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a newly built Patriot system battery costs more than $1 billion along with its ammunition. The base system is worth $400 million, while the missiles for the battery cost $690 million.

Interesting Engineering has previously reported that the U.S. currently has 15 batteries of the Patriot system, which are deployed in Europe and the Middle East. It is likely that the one being supplied to Ukraine is coming from its stocks and not from an operational battery.

How will it help Ukraine?

Ukrainian forces which have so far resisted Russian aggression have in recent times been facing a barrage of missile and drone strikes. These strikes are also aimed at electricity infrastructure, threatening the power grid as Europe heads into a cold winter.