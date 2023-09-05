PeLEDs offer to make encryption cheaper and more sustainable

Encryption plays an important role in protecting information in this digital era, and a random number generator plays a vital part in this by providing keys that are used to both encrypt and unlock the information at the receiving end.

Now, a team of researchers has made use of light-emitting diodes made from the crystal-like material perovskite to devise a new type of Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) that can be used for encryption but also for betting and computer simulations.

Researchers from Linköping University promise that by making use of their random number generator for encryption, digital information sharing can become safer, more affordable, and more environmentally friendly.