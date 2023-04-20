Leaked Pentagon docs shed light on new Chinese supersonic spy drone

Further interesting information has been gleaned by The Washington Post after top-secret Pentagon documents were leaked a few weeks ago. One indicates that China plans to build and deploy a supersonic spy drone sometime in the future. Called the WZ-8, the rocket-propelled reconnaissance drone could theoretically travel at three times the speed of sound.

Various other details about Chinese espionage and military development are detailed in other documents in the cache, including intelligence that showed the existence of other Chinese spy balloons. The WZ-8 drones were unveiled in 2019 to coincide with the People's Republic of China's 70th anniversary of its founding. Still, few military analysts thought they were operational at the time, according to The Washington Post. The Post reportedly also obtained documents detailing the drone's flight patterns, and the bomber plane used to launch the craft.

The released document, allegedly from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency of the United States, comes as military tensions between Taiwan and mainland China have been rising. According to a recent Insider article, the Chinese military released a film just last week depicting what an assault on the island nation might look like.

The Washington Post first reported on the secret document, which reveals that China's military is advancing technologically with its surveillance systems to "target American warships around Taiwan and military bases in the region."

The documents' satellite imagery, dated August 9, 2022, shows two WZ-8 rocket-propelled surveillance drones at an air base 350 miles (563 km) from Shanghai. According to the documents, the advanced drones, which are launched from bomber aircraft, are just slightly slower than the U.S.'s iconic Lockheed Martin SR-72 "Blackbird," which Lockheed claims can achieve speeds of Mach 6.