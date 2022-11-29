The Pentagon's vision of new military jetpacks may finally be coming to fruition

According to the agency's initial release, the program was set for three phases, the first being a feasibility study to see if the selected small companies have the potential required.

The agency proceeded to the second phase with shortlisted companies to test prototypes' operational abilities and how well they were suited to the military's goal. The results of this phase will determine whether the agency will be moving forward with the program.

Previous attempts at militarized jetpacks

The United States military has been pursuing this technology as far back as the 1950s, concentrating on trying to give the military an added advantage on the battlefield.

In 1957, they got close to this technology with Bell Aerosystems "Jump Belt" concept, which helped significantly increase the Army's mobility.

Proceeding with Bell Aerospace, the military decided to go with jetpacks, dubbing them Small Rocket Lift Devices. Unfortunately, this vision, close to its attainment, was axed as several functionality issues attached to these mobility jetpacks were discovered.

Several other attempts were made as they continued to find the problems with each of the prototypes, and sadly, these mobility technologies seemed only partially functional

Experts, including security and Defense writer Kyle Mizokami, noted in a 2018 publication that flying soldiers with Bell's prototypes was a terrible idea as it would leave them highly vulnerable on battlefields.