Peugeot's Inception Concept is unveiled like 'a big cat ready to spring' at CES 2023

Peugeot is clawing its way to the future

Tech bar: A-equipped to identify its driver Stellantis

It has an entirely new light signature up front that combines the front grille and Peugeot's iconic claw shape into a single piece that also contains sensors. Additionally, the logo is centered on a single piece of glass, enhanced by a 3D luminous effect.

"Peugeot's brand new EV has a magnetic pose of a big cat ready to spring," she stated.

A tech bar extends horizontally through the door layer so that when the driver and passengers approach, the vehicle can identify them using artificial intelligence (AI). Once identified, Inception will establish the comfort settings (seat posture, temperature, driving mode, and multimedia preferences) that each occupant wants.

Equipped with numerous sensors and radars, the tech bar leaves a smooth bodywork finish and also displays the battery charge level.

"500 miles from Paris to Toulon... a breeze on one charge"

Talking about batteries. The all-electric Inception Concept has 800V technology that motors on a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack. "[The pack] can make the 800 kilometers or 500 miles from Paris to Toulon... a breeze on one charge," said Jackson.

"With 30 kilometer per minute charging time, a quick tap, go, and an espresso, will see you on the road again," she added. Additionally, recharging works by induction.