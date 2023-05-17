Meet Phoenix: The new humanoid robot built for general-purpose tasks

At five feet seven inches (5"7') and 155 pounds (70 kg), Phoenix, the humanoid robot, is just about the height of an average human. What it aims to do is also something that humans can casually do, general tasks in an environment, and that is a tough ask from a robot.

While humanoid assistants have been familiar with most science-fiction stories, translating them to the real world has been challenging. Companies like Tesla have been looking to make them part of households for a few years, but robots have always been good at doing specific tasks.

Recently, Interesting Engineering reported how researchers at Princeton University had succeeded in getting a robotic arm to tidy up around the house like picking up clothes and sorting waste into different receptacles using a large language model (LLM). This way, a robot could perform tasks according to its owner's preferences.