Phone-charging clothes material could go on sale in 'a few years' – The Blueprint
- This new textile has 1,200 solar cells and can charge your phone or smartwatch
- Dr. Hughes-Riley hopes the tech will be commercially viable “in a few years”
- He is now developing manufacturing techniques to produce e-yarns in high quantities
Researchers from Nottingham Trent University have invented textiles that can charge a smartwatch or mobile phone. They achieved this by embedding the material with more than a thousand miniature solar cells.
