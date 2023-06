It is common knowledge that traffic is one of the biggest culprits pulling down the quality of the air we breathe in. Their adverse effects echo louder in scenarios with a lot of cars and little air circulation, like in an underground road tunnel.

Sure, replacing these gas-guzzling machines with their hybrid and electric equivalents could go a long way in curbing air pollution, but there remains a need for other approaches as well.

When fuel is burnt at high temperatures, a group of nitrogen oxides is emitted, which can potentially react with other pollutants to form smog and thus affect our health.