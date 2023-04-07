Photographer describes dearMoon Starship selection as 'ultimate dream'
Karim Iliya, a crew member for SpaceX's private dearMoon mission, told IE he aims to "capture the beauty of our planet" from space.
- The private SpaceX mission dearMoon is currently scheduled to launch a group of artists to the Moon and back later this year.
- Eight artists, including a professional photographer Karim Iliya, have been tasked with creating "masterpieces" once they return.
- Iliya talks to Interesting Engineering (IE) about the work he will do during the "ultimate dream" mission.
Imagine sending off an application for the first all-civilian crewed mission to travel around the Moon and back. The prospect of selection might feel as remote as the natural satellite itself, a pipedream that very briefly rekindles a childhood fantasy.
Days and months go by – pressing send on the application by now a distant memory – and suddenly, you get your response. You've been selected to join a crew of artists and influencers who will fly on the dearMoon mission aboard a SpaceX Starship mega-rocket chartered by Japanese billionaire and entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa.
