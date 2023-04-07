Photographer describes dearMoon Starship selection as 'ultimate dream'

The private SpaceX mission dearMoon is currently scheduled to launch a group of artists to the Moon and back later this year.

Eight artists, including a professional photographer Karim Iliya, have been tasked with creating "masterpieces" once they return.

Iliya talks to Interesting Engineering (IE) about the work he will do during the "ultimate dream" mission.

Imagine sending off an application for the first all-civilian crewed mission to travel around the Moon and back. The prospect of selection might feel as remote as the natural satellite itself, a pipedream that very briefly rekindles a childhood fantasy.

Days and months go by – pressing send on the application by now a distant memory – and suddenly, you get your response. You've been selected to join a crew of artists and influencers who will fly on the dearMoon mission aboard a SpaceX Starship mega-rocket chartered by Japanese billionaire and entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa.