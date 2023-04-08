This mesmerizing pine-cone installation is made from 95 reused car hoods

The stylish installation consists of 95 Volkswagen Gol car hoods brought together in a pine cone-like form that looms above festivalgoers. It provides both an artistic backdrop for the event as well as a place for people to gather and seek shade and comfort.

Capot is the first part of a series called Autopartes, a formal research project by El Estudio Normal inspired by the auto parts industry. The project’s aim is to explore new methods of design using everyday car-related objects.

The structure seen at night. El Studio Normal/Instagram

The hope is that the new artistic installations will enhance the relationship between design, industry, and the potential users of the new creations. Capot finds a new way to make car hoods useful by providing a visually stimulating installation and even a space that can provide shade on warm sunny days.