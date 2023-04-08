This mesmerizing pine-cone installation is made from 95 reused car hoods
Argentina-based El Estudio Normal and director Martín Huberman have joined forces to come up with a unique pine cone-inspired sculptural epicenter for Lollapalooza festival’s 2023 edition in Buenos Aires. The structure is named Capot (Spanish for car hood) and is meant to explore the relations people have with their cars and particularly their hoods.
The stylish installation consists of 95 Volkswagen Gol car hoods brought together in a pine cone-like form that looms above festivalgoers. It provides both an artistic backdrop for the event as well as a place for people to gather and seek shade and comfort.
Capot is the first part of a series called Autopartes, a formal research project by El Estudio Normal inspired by the auto parts industry. The project’s aim is to explore new methods of design using everyday car-related objects.
The hope is that the new artistic installations will enhance the relationship between design, industry, and the potential users of the new creations. Capot finds a new way to make car hoods useful by providing a visually stimulating installation and even a space that can provide shade on warm sunny days.
Just looking at the images of the new architecture, one is inspired to see how other objects from cars could be recycled into beautiful and useful products. Could a theater be next, or perhaps an observatory? The options are limitless and confined only by the designers’ imagination.
El Estudio Normal’s Instagram features an interesting video where a car is taken apart, perhaps so its parts can be reused for architectural purposes.
We look forward to seeing what other designs Autopartes will produce and exploring the many ways the auto industry will be affected by the project. Will it result in a push for more eco-friendly automotive products? Only time will tell.