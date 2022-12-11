Plant-based air purifiers are coming to your home — The Blueprint

“Plant bioengineering is still so much in its infancy that it would be foolish to pretend to know what it could look like in 15 or 20 years,” Neoplants, the company behind the development, tells Interesting Engineering.

To find out more about how these advanced plants could change our homes forever, we spoke to Lionel Mora, co-founder and CEO, and Patrick Torbey, CTO.

What prompted the development of bioengineered plants in the first place?

Patrick did his PhD in genetic engineering and was fascinated by these powerful tools, new tools, like CRISPR/Cas9 or transgenesis, and the potential applications that could improve people’s lives. Lio has a background in product marketing with experience launching new categories of mass market products.

When we met, we both had a deep belief that nature should and will take a bigger part of people’s lives, and it felt completely intuitive to leverage biology as a source of technology to maximize the positive impact that nature can have.

Plants are beautiful, almost magical organisms, turning CO2 into O2 for free, for everyone, forever. What if they could do the same with more harmful pollutants?

Did you achieve what you set out to achieve? (as often these amazing discoveries are slightly leftfield of where the original work was going!)

Funny enough, the direction of our research and the development of our product never changed in our 4 year journey. We were laser focused on building this bioengineered plant to clean the air of indoor VOCs almost since day 1.

Neo P1 is only the first product we created, it’s the first of its kind, and we are very excited about it. That being said, it is by no means close to the full potential of what these technologies enable us to do. Our ambition is to achieve much more in the coming years, leveraging our technology to move from indoors to outdoors for example, and from air pollution to climate change applications.