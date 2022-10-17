Israeli startup's plant-based salmons saves fish population thanks to 3D printing

As the startup says on its website, its primary purpose is to prevent the reduction of the fish population and to produce fish that consists entirely of plants with 3D printers.

Plantish began competing in the salmon market and now provides veggie fillets created using a unique 3D printing process. The organization has already raised $12.5 million and plans to market its fish through a network of restaurateurs.

Everything started with oceans

Global fish consumption is anticipated to rise from 179 million tons in 2018 to 204 million tons in 2030, impacting our oceans and posing ecological difficulties while also lowering fish quality, according to a report published by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Plantish set out to save our oceans.

"Everything started when we realized that our ocean – the origin of all life on Earth – is dying. Overfishing is causing huge environmental damage to our oceans, yet the demand for fish is at an all-time high and only rising. We understood that people love eating fish, and the way they do so is in the whole-cut form," said the Plantish team to 3D Natives.

"We decided to tackle this challenge using alternative protein, using ingredients that are safer to consume, with no antibiotics or toxins that you might find in conventional fish, but still with very high omega-3s and protein content."