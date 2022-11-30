Plasma thruster advances bring deep space exploration closer
For humanity to move deeper and deeper into space, we will need better transportation technology. One important innovation in that regard has been the development of electric propulsion.
In a new paper published in Nature’s Scientific Reports, Dr. Kazunori Takahashi from the Department of Electrical Engineering at Tohoku University, Japan, shows that he significantly advanced the field by improving the performance of an electrodeless plasma thruster.
